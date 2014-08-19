Sean Morrison: Cardiff City signing 'shocked' by Reading exit

Morrison made 38 league appearances for Reading

New Cardiff City defender Sean Morrison says his exit from Reading was a "shock to the system", following his transfer.

Morrison, 23, signed for the Bluebirds on Friday after starting the Berkshire side's opening two games of the season.

"I had no reason to leave, I was genuinely happy at Reading," Morrison told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"It was my life and I loved it there. I met some good people and it is a fantastic club. It was a shock to the system when it did happen."

Morrison joined the Royals from Swindon in 2011 and had two spells on loan at Huddersfield Town before establishing himself in the Reading first team.

In total, Morrison made 38 league appearances for the Royals, and even scored in this season's Championship opening day 2-2 draw with Wigan.

Explaining how the transfer came about, he said: "I got a phone call on Wednesday saying the bid had been put in and that the club were happy to do it.

"I then went in on Thursday, trained, spoke to the manager and came up for my medical. The bid had been accepted by the board or chairman and it was done."

Morrison had emerged as a popular figure at the Madejski Stadium with fans and he paid tribute to their support.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you," added Morrison.

"It took a while for me to break into the team, but when I did they took to me and were fantastic the whole time. They had nothing but love for me and I'd like to show that back and say thank you.

"Reading is part of me, I will always support them and nothing will make me happier for Reading and Cardiff to get promoted at the end of the season."