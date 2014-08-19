Brian McCaul agrees move from Glenavon to Ballymena United

From the section

Brian McCaul [left] in action for Glenavon against Crusaders last season

Ballymena United boss Glenn Ferguson has added to his squad by signing Glenavon midfielder Brian McCaul.

The former Linfield player, 24, has agreed a one-year deal.

McCaul joined Glenavon from Linfield on an 18-month deal last January after previously spending a loan spell at the Mourneview outfit.

The midfielder was Linfield's top goal-scorer in the 2012-13 season after scoring 13 goals during his loan spell at Glenavon in the previous campaign.