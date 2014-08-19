Man City striker Devante Cole joins Barnsley on loan

Devante Cole has yet to play a first-team game for Manchester City

Barnsley have signed Manchester City's teenage striker Devante Cole on loan until 5 January.

The 19-year-old, son of former England and Manchester United striker Andrew Cole, is yet to play a game for the defending Premier League champions.

He could make his Tykes debut against Coventry at Sixfields on Tuesday.

"What we've got is a highly-promising young lad who wants to start his league career," boss Danny Wilson told the club website.

"He's had plenty of opportunities to go to clubs, but he's decided we are the right one for him. We're very privileged in that respect.

"Now we have to try and develop him by giving him games at first-team level.

"What he has got is great pace and an eye for goal. He can be a very exciting acquisition for us."