Bobby Olejnik: Scunthorpe sign Peterborough goalkeeper on loan

Scunthorpe United have signed Peterborough goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik on a one-month loan deal.

The 27-year-old Austrian made 57 appearances in all competitions last season, but has been replaced as first-choice at the Posh by Ben Alnwick.

Olejnik started his career at Aston Villa, but left in June 2007 without playing a first-team game and went on to have spells at Falkirk and Torquay.

He could make his Iron debut in Tuesday's match against Fleetwood.

