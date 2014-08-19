Rotherham sign Middlesbrough midfielder Richard Smallwood
Rotherham United have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Richard Smallwood on an emergency loan deal.
The 23-year-old ended last season on loan at the New York Stadium, making 17 appearances and scoring once.
He could feature for the Millers against Watford on Tuesday.
"He played a massive part in our promotion from League One last season including a man of the match performance at Wembley," boss Steve Evans told the club website.