Rotherham sign Middlesbrough midfielder Richard Smallwood

Smallwood scored the winning spot-kick as Rotherham beat Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final on penalties

Rotherham United have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Richard Smallwood on an emergency loan deal.

The 23-year-old ended last season on loan at the New York Stadium, making 17 appearances and scoring once.

He could feature for the Millers against Watford on Tuesday.

"He played a massive part in our promotion from League One last season including a man of the match performance at Wembley," boss Steve Evans told the club website.