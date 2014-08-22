Musician Lethal Bizzle remixes the iconic Match of the Day theme tune to celebrate 50 years of the show.

The Match of the Day at 50 documentary celebrating the iconic programme's birthday charts the history of the show and highlights its long-ingrained place at the heart of Saturday night television.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.