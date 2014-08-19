Martin Odegaard, 15, called up by Norway for UAE friendly

Odegaard already carries a reported £12m price tag

Martin Odegaard is set to become Norway's youngest ever international after being called up for the friendly with the United Arab Emirates on 27 August.

The Stromsgodset midfielder will be aged 15 years and 253 days on the day of the game in Stavanger.

"This is a dream come true," said Odegaard. "I am shocked."

Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona have all made scouting trips to watch Odegaard this season.

Odegaard is already the youngest player to appear in the top tier of Norwegian football after breaking into the first team at champions Stromsgodset in April.

He has since scored three goals and set up six more in 14 appearances.

Who is Martin Odegaard? Born on 17 December, 1998 in Drammen, Norway He is the son of Hans Erik Odegaard, who made more than 200 league appearances for Stromsgodset Has previously been invited to train with Bayern Munich and Manchester United Scored his first senior goal in a 4-1 win against Sarpsborg in May

"I said before the season that he could be the youngest player ever to play for our senior team," Norway coach Per-Matias Hogmo said. "I am looking forward to seeing him in action."

Should Odegaard be handed his first international outing next Wednesday, he will break a record that has stood for 104 years.

Tormod Kjellsen is currently Norway's youngest ever debutant, winning his first cap at the age of 15 years and 351 days when he played against Sweden in 1910.