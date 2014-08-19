Preston: Joe Garner signs two-year contract extension
Preston North End striker Joe Garner has signed a new deal extending his contract until the end of the 2016 season.
The 26-year-old enjoyed a prolific season in 2013-14, scoring 24 times as the Lilywhites finished fifth in League One.
He has started the 2014-15 campaign in similar fashion, scoring three times in the club's first two league fixtures.
Garner moved to Deepdale in January 2013 after being released by Watford.