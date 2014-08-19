Tranmere Rovers: Alex Russell appointed first-team coach
Tranmere Rovers have brought in former Bristol City and Cheltenham midfielder Alex Russell as first-team coach.
Russell's 24-year playing career also included spells with Rochdale, Cambridge United, Torquay United and Exeter City.
The 41-year-old was appointed Bristol City's Under-21 coach in 2012, after previously working in their academy.
Tranmere manager Rob Edwards said Russell would help develop the young players at the club in particular.