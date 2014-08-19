Tranmere Rovers: Alex Russell appointed first-team coach

From the section

Russell played 599 games during his career and scored 58 goals

Tranmere Rovers have brought in former Bristol City and Cheltenham midfielder Alex Russell as first-team coach.

Russell's 24-year playing career also included spells with Rochdale, Cambridge United, Torquay United and Exeter City.

The 41-year-old was appointed Bristol City's Under-21 coach in 2012, after previously working in their academy.

Tranmere manager Rob Edwards said Russell would help develop the young players at the club in particular.