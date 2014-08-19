Early Ross County release for Marc Klok

Klock started four matches during his time at Ross County

Ross County have confirmed the departure of midfielder Marc Klok.

The 21-year-old Dutchman made only six appearances for the Staggies after signing last summer following his exit from Utrecht.

Klok is the second player to leave the Dingwall club within a week following the release of midfielder Stuart Kettlewell.

Manager Derek Adams was busy over the close-season, bringing in 11 new signings.

And County currently prop up the Premiership table, following defeats in their opening three matches.