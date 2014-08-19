Early Ross County release for Marc Klok

Marc Klok (right) has left Ross County
Klock started four matches during his time at Ross County

Ross County have confirmed the departure of midfielder Marc Klok.

The 21-year-old Dutchman made only six appearances for the Staggies after signing last summer following his exit from Utrecht.

Klok is the second player to leave the Dingwall club within a week following the release of midfielder Stuart Kettlewell.

Manager Derek Adams was busy over the close-season, bringing in 11 new signings.

And County currently prop up the Premiership table, following defeats in their opening three matches.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story