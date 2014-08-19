Jamie Walker and Lewis Stevenson banned for two matches

Stevenson and Walker squared up near the corner flag in stoppage time at Tynecastle

Hearts winger Jamie Walker and Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson have been banned for two matches after a flare-up in Sunday's derby at Tynecastle.

Referee Willie Collum took no action when the pair clashed near the end of a 2-1 Hearts win.

However, the Scottish FA's compliance officer served both men with a notice of complaint.

Hearts and Hibs were quick to release statements saying that the players would not contest the penalties.

Walker was charged with "headbutting or attempting to headbutt", with Stevenson accused of "stamping or attempting to stamp".

The Hearts man will sit out Wednesday's Petrofac Training Cup visit to Livingston and Saturday's Championship trip to Raith Rovers, while Stevenson will miss league matches against Falkirk and Dumbarton.