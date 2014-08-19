Gavin Hoyte: Gillingham sign former Arsenal defender

Hoyte was unable to establish himself at Arsenal but has played over 100 professional games

Gillingham have signed defender Gavin Hoyte on a five-month contract.

Hoyte, who began his career at Arsenal, was a free agent after being released by Dagenham & Redbridge this summer.

The 24-year-old left Arsenal in 2012 after making only one first-team appearance for the Gunners and spending time on loan at Watford, Brighton, Lincoln and AFC Wimbledon.

"I am looking forward to working with him," Gillingham manager Peter Taylor told the club website.