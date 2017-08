Middlesbrough's Christian Burgess joins Peterborough United

Burgess studied for a history degree at the University of Birmingham and Teesside University

Peterborough United have signed Middlesbrough defender Christian Burgess on a month's loan.

The 22-year-old played 46 times last season while on loan at Hartlepool, where he was a team-mate of current Posh defender Jack Baldwin.

He is eligible for Tuesday's League One visit of Sheffield United.

After starting his career at Arsenal, he studiedy at Birmingham University before joining Boro in 2012, and has made one senior appearance for them.