Newry Ladies say afternoon kick-off threatens Cup Final hopes

Newry City Ladies say they are in danger of being severely under-strength for Monday's Irish Cup Final against Linfield Ladies.

The Irish FA has arranged the women's showpiece game for 14:30 BST at Bangor's Clandeboye Park on the Bank Holiday Monday.

However, Newry want the game to be switched to an evening kick-off because of work commitments.

Newry secretary John Feehan says four of their players are work-tied.

"We have four players who are currently negotiating with their respective employers but at the moment, they don't seem to be making much headway," added Mr Feehan.

"This group of girls have been together since the age of 11. They have stuck together right the way through and most of them are now 18."