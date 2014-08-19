Women's World Cup 2015: England coach wants 100% record

England women's coach Mark Sampson is looking to guide England to a third successive World Cup finals.

Wales v England - Fifa Women's World Cup Qualifier Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Dates: 21 August, 19:05 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Three

Mark Sampson wants his England side to complete their qualification campaign for the 2015 Women's World Cup finals with a perfect record.

A draw on Thursday in Cardiff will be enough to guarantee England's place in Canada, with Wales five points behind in Group Six with two games to go.

"A draw may be all we need, but our motivation is as high as it's ever been to win a match," said Sampson, 31.

"We want to beat Wales and go on to finish with a 100% record."

Group Six Team Played Points England 8 24 Wales 8 19 Ukraine 7 13 Turkey 8 9 Belarus 8 6 Montenegro 9 0

Wales are chasing second spot and a possible play-off place as they look to qualify for their first major championships.

Welshman Sampson, a Cardiff City supporter, therefore knows it won't be a straightforward task for his team at the Cardiff City Stadium as they look to qualify for a third successive World Cup finals.

"We're going to a beautiful stadium," added the former Bristol Academy manager, who has been England coach for eight months.

"But it won't be a beautiful night for us because there will be a partisan crowd behind a very good Welsh team.

"They're in a position where they can compete to finish in second place and they'll probably feel they have to beat us."

Finn Jarmo Matikainen became the first full-time coach of Wales' national teams in 2010.

Wales are enjoying their best ever qualifying campaign under Finnish coach Jarmo Matikainen.

However, they have lost all seven of their previous meetings with England, including a 2-0 defeat in their first group meeting at Millwall last October.

"It's a big challenge," said Matikainen, who will stay in his post if Wales reach the finals.

"It would be fantastic to beat England, but they are the best team in the group by far and we will need our best performance to date if we are to beat them."

England's final group game is away to Montenegro, while Wales finish with a trip to Ukraine on 17 September, where a point would be enough to guarantee second spot if they were able to win on Thursday night.

England have added Jemma Rose and Jo Potter to their squad in place of the injured Kelly Smith and Jade Moore, while Wales have captain Jess Fishlock back in a full-strength squad.

England squad Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Arsenal), Carly Telford (Notts County), Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Alex Greenwood (Everton), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Demi Stokes (University of South Florida), Casey Stoney (Arsenal), Laura Bassett (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Birmingham City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Liverpool), Eniola Aluko (Chelsea), Karen Carney (Birmingham City), Jess Clarke (Notts County), Natasha Dowie (Liverpool), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Reading), Lianne Sanderson (Boston Breakers), Kelly Smith (Arsenal), Jodie Taylor (Washington Spirit)