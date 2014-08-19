Eusebio Bancessi: Wolves winger signs new contract

Prior to arriving at Molineux, winger Eusebio Bancessi played with Portuguese club Benfica

Wolves winger Eusebio Bancessi has signed a new contract which will keep him with the club until at least 2017.

The 19-year-old, who joined Wolves from Benfica in 2013, spent last term in the club's Under-21 squad and was the top scorer with eight goals in 16 starts.

"I am very happy to have signed the new contract to stay with the club," the Portuguese told the club website.

Head coach Kenny Jackett added: "Eusebio is a promising young player. He's scored a lot of goals from wide."

Bancessi had been heading into the final year's option on his deal, but has penned a new two-year contract, with a further year's option in Wolves' favour.