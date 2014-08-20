Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy with Cardiff's unbeaten start

Nicky Maynard scored four league goals in 11 starts for Wigan on loan last season

Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he his happy with his side's start to life in the Championship.

The Bluebirds have taken seven points from nine in their first three matches as they bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

They have won their last two league matches at home, the latest 1-0 against Wigan on Tuesday.

"I don't think we could have asked for a lot more," said Solskjaer.

"Blackburn away in the league's opener was maybe the toughest we could have got.

"But we dug in and got a point there and we dug in tonight and got three points, so the attitude and work rate is fantastic."

Nicky Maynard scored the winner against a Latics side that Solskjaer sees as one of the Bluebirds main rivals for promotion.

The 27-year-old latched onto Kenwyne Jones's header following a corner to net from the edge of the six-yard box.

The win took Cardiff into second in the Championship table, behind Nottingham Forest only on goal difference.

Former Manchester United striker Solskjaer was impressed with Maynard's contribution.

"It's a goal poacher's goal," said Solskjaer, "Nicky is where he should be.

"We didn't give the strikers a lot of service, but of course you get a chance and you take it like Nicky did - he's earned his money."

Solskjaer said the mood around the Cardiff City Stadium has been lifted by their start to season, which also includes a Capital One League Cup victory at Coventry City.

"The whole environment around the club is a lot more positive," said Solskjaer.

"We've got a great group of players who are all hungry, they want to improve, they want to develop and there's no egos."

Cardiff continue their Championship campaign at Wolves on Saturday, 20 August.

Wanderers will play Fulham away on Wednesday before facing the Bluebirds.

"Another tough game," said Solskjaer. "I watched them against Norwich and I'll watch them against Fulham.

"Maybe we've got the advantage of that extra day of rest hopefully."