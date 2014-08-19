Dimitar Evtimov: Mansfield sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper
- From the section Football
Mansfield Town have signed Bulgarian Under-21 international goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov on a six-month loan from Nottingham Forest.
Evtimov, 20, played for the Stags in pre-season but was set to join Wrexham on loan until the deal fell through.
The Forest academy product, who will stay with Mansfield until 3 January, has had previous loan spells with Ilkeston, Gainsborough and Nuneaton.
Cameron Belford, who had joined on non-contract terms, has left the club.