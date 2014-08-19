Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy signs new four-year deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Vardy considered quitting football

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League newcomers.

The 27-year-old has scored 21 times in 70 appearances, including 16 during last season's promotion campaign, since joining from Fleetwood in May 2012.

Vardy was playing in the Conference Premier two years ago but could make his first Premier League outing when Leicester face Chelsea on Saturday.

"The club wants to stay up and I want to be part of that," said Vardy.