Julio Cesar: QPR goalkeeper signs two-year Benfica deal

Julio Cesar made just 27 appearances for QPR

Brazil's World Cup goalkeeper Julio Cesar has joined Benfica after being released by Queens Park Rangers.

The 34-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Portuguese club.

Cesar joined QPR from Inter Milan on a four-year deal in 2012, but made just 27 appearances and was second choice behind behind Robert Green.

In February 2014 he joined Toronto FC on loan to get some playing time before the World Cup on the advice of Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari.

The former Flamengo goalkeeper started all seven games under Scolari at the finals and was the hero in the penalty shootout win over Chile.

However, he conceded seven goals in the 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany and three in the third-place play-off loss to Netherlands.

New Brazil coach Dunga did not include Cesar when he named his first squad on 19 August.