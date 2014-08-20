Justin Edinburgh confident Newport County can bounce back

Justin Edinburgh became Newport manager in October, 2011

Boss Justin Edinburgh believes Newport County can bounce back from a winless start to the League Two season.

A 1-0 league defeat at Mansfield was their third of the season following losses against Morecambe and Wycombe Wanderers.

"I have every confidence in the group, in myself and you make your own luck and that's what we've got to do," said Edinburgh.

"We've been really harshly punished for any errors in our own box."

Chris Clements' early strike was enough to give the Stags victory, but Edinburgh felt his side's efforts deserved more.

He added: "I can't fault the effort or commitment, but we've had enough chances to get something out of the game, but we haven't taken them.

"But that's what happens when you're not winning football matches and we're certainly not doing that at the minute.

"We've got to regroup and take positives out of it. For long periods I thought we were the better side."