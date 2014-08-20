BBC Sport - Manchester United: Marcos Rojo scores World Cup winner

Rojo scores at the 2014 World Cup

Marcos Rojo, who is set to join Manchester United, scores Argentina's winner in a 3-2 World Cup win over Nigeria.

Defender Rojo turned in an Ezequiel Lavezzi corner with his knee after 50 minutes of their Group F match to score his first international goal and earn Argentina victory on their run to the World Cup final.

The 24-year-old is on the verge of signing for United from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of £16m, with winger Nani heading in the opposite direction on loan.

Top Stories