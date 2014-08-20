Truro City beat Hungerford Town 2-1 in Southern Premier League

Former Exeter striker Watson scored his first goals of the season against Hungerford

Truro City won their first home game of the season as Ben Watson came off the bench to score twice in their 2-1 victory over Hungerford Town.

After a stalemate in the first half Watson came on for Barry Hayles with 30 minutes to go and hit the opener three minutes later.

The striker doubled his tally with 16 minutes left before the visitors pulled one back late in the game.

But City held on to move up to 10th in the Southern Premier League.