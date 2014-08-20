Guernsey FC beat Walton Casuals 5-2 for first away win of the season

Luke Winch (left) and Mark McGrath both scored twice for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC got their first away win of the season after coming back to beat 10-man Walton Casuals 5-2.

Scott Day put the home side ahead on 28 minutes before Mark McGrath levelled.

Sol Patterson-Bohner restored Walton's lead after an hour but a minute later his team-mate Jeremy Boakye was sent off for a dangerous challenge.

Guernsey took advantage as Craig Young equalised soon after before a goal from McGrath and two from Luke Winch in the final 10 minutes sealed the win.

"The sending off changed it in our favour and after that we were exceptional," Guernsey boss Tony Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We really had a go at 2-2 with 10 men, we made three subs and really tried to go for the jugular and it worked."

The result sees the Green Lions move up to sixth place in the Isthmian League Division One South and was their second win of the season.

"It's a great result for us and we needed it, but it wasn't for doing it the hard way to be fair," added Vance.

"At times we weren't fantastic, but we showed good character to get back into it."