Keith Hill: Rochdale boss made 'brave' team selection in Crewe win

Rochdale have lost three of their four games in League One after being promoted last season

Rochdale manager Keith Hill says the "risk and reward" strategy to play a new-look side at Crewe Alexandra paid off with an emphatic 5-2 win.

Hill made six changes from Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Chesterfield, including new on-loan goalkeeper Conrad Logan.

Ian Henderson opened the scoring before Matt Done grabbed a hat-trick to help Dale to their first win of the season.

"There's got to be a certain bravery or stupidity to what I do," Hill told BBC Radio Manchester.

"At the end of the game, it felt better than winning promotion because there was a massive risk to picking that side.

"Probably people looked at the starting line-up and thought 'he's gone mad'. The reward was the result and the performance."

Hill on playing in League One "It was a massive risk [picking a new starting line-up] but the players, football club and the staff have got their reward. For the management team, we're working harder than we ever did last year. We have to be competitive in League One. It's been very difficult for the players. Like Burnley found it difficult against Chelsea, we'll find it difficult playing against Bristol City on Saturday."

Leicester City goalkeeper Logan had never trained with the squad before making his Rochdale debut, having arrived on Monday on a month-long loan.

Done's three strikes were his first goals for the club since he arrived from Barnsley last July.

The midfielder filled in as a striker as Calvin Andrew remained on the bench until the final 15 minutes.

"I'm delighted with Matt's performance and his energy and enthusiasm," Hill said. "He knows no matter what he does, even if he does make mistakes, he will be forgiven by the staff and the players."

Hill will have several injuries to contend with ahead of Saturday's home fixture with Bristol City.

Midfielder Matty Lund and captain Olly Lancashire have been ruled out for four to six weeks after suffering groin and shoulder injuries.

Goalkeeper Josh Lillis is also set for a lengthy recovery period, with an ankle injury keeping him out for eight or nine weeks.