BBC Sport - Slaven Bilic rues Besiktas missed chances v Arsenal

Bilic rues Besiktas missed chances

Besiktas boss Slaven Bilic says his side created the better chances during their 0-0 draw with Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying tie in Turkey.

The former West Ham defender endured a frustrating evening and was eventually sent to the stands for complaining once too often to the officials.

He will be banned for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 27 August, along with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, who was sent for a second bookable offence.

