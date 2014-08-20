Northampton Town: Ian Morris suffers dislocated knee

Ian Morris
Morris had made one start and two substitute appearances this season

Northampton Town midfielder Ian Morris will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated knee.

The 27-year-old suffered the problem on Monday and the day's training session had to be cancelled, such was the serious nature of the injury.

"I've never seen anything like that on a training ground. He twisted his knee in a real bad way," Wilder told BBC Radio Northampton.

The Cobblers will look to bring in two new players to cover injuries.

Darren Carter, also a central midfielder, is currently sidelined with a hamstring concern.

"I'd like to bring two in with Darren out for two to four weeks," Wilder said after Tuesday's 2-0 loss at Portsmouth.

"We feel for Ian. He's done really well for me since I've been here. Hopefully he will make a speed recovery.

"It was just a ball up in the air and he got his studs stuck in the ground and his full weight went right through his knee. It's a situation I've never experienced. It is something that couldn't be helped."

