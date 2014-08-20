Luka Modric signs Real Madrid deal until 2018

From the section

Luka Modric has signed a deal that will keep him at Real Madrid until 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has signed a new four-year contract with the Champions League winners.

The deal will keep the Croatian international, 28, at the Bernabeu until 2018.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player joined Real Madrid from White Hart Lane in August 2012 for about £30m.

Modric has made 67 appearances for the La Liga side and started Tuesday's Spanish Super Cup first leg against Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu.