Jack Redshaw: Morecambe striker rejects Peterborough move

Redshaw scored eight times last season after recovering from long-term injury

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley is delighted Jack Redshaw is still at the club after the striker turned down a move to Peterborough United.

The Shrimps, who sit top of League Two with nine points from three games, accepted a bid for the 23-year-old.

But after undergoing a medical and discussing personal terms, Redshaw chose to remain at the Globe Arena.

"Jack's a good talent. We're only too pleased to have him back," Bentley told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Morecambe revealed Redshaw had rejected a transfer to an unnamed League One club and, responding to a question posed to him on Twitter, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed his club's interest in the player.

"We accepted it because it was a decent offer, but he looked at it and, at this stage of his life and career, it wasn't the right move for him," added Bentley.

The former Rochdale man scored 16 goals for Morecambe during the 2012-13 season and added a further eight last term, in a campaign disrupted by injury.

He has appeared in all four of Morecambe's matches this season, scoring once.

"If he can turn in some decent performances and keeps getting on the scoresheet, I think there will be one or two more coming after him in the future," Bentley continued.

"We've got one or two in the squad at the moment who are young lads with potential. If one or two of them catch fire, they'll probably be moving on."