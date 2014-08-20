Scunthorpe United add midfielder Nicky Featherstone

Featherstone started his career with Hull City

Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder Nicky Featherstone on a week-to-week deal.

The 25-year-old made 29 appearances for Walsall last season before leaving the Saddlers in the summer.

The former Hull City youngster could make his debut for the Iron in Saturday's trip to Yeovil.

Meanwhile, Scunthorpe keeper James Severn has been ruled out for up to two months with a torn thigh muscle picked up in the 4-0 defeat by Preston.