David Flitcroft: Bury must be more ruthless after late Luton leveller

Flitcroft guided Bury to a mid-table finish in League Two last season after taking over in December

Manager David Flitcroft had sympathy for Bury's supporters after the Shakers conceded a 90th-minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Luton on Tuesday.

Striker Danny Rose put Bury in front, but it was only enough for a point.

Flitcroft wants Bury to be more ruthless in future matches if they are to live up to their tag of pre-season favourites for promotion.

"The football's good - the quality's just not there yet, but it will be," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"The execution was a bit soft, a little bit light-hearted and we didn't display that cutting edge.

"We will find a rhythm and momentum and we'll be pretty good in no time at all."

Pelly Ruddock's 90th-minute goal for Luton was the second time this season that Bury have let a winning position slip in the final minutes of a game.

They were beaten by Bolton in the League Cup after leading for the majority of the match, conceding an equaliser deep into stoppage time and then losing in extra time.

"We will finish teams off sooner than we are doing," Flitcroft added.

"The fans are excited and we have to ride and build off that because they deserve it. We've let the supporters down a little bit, but I'm obsessed and convinced that we will get better."