Hull United: Non-league side to pay fans to attend match

A football fan at the turnstiles

The player-chairman of a non-league side is offering to pay supporters £2 to attend the side's first home match of the season.

Hull United of the Humber Premier League - the 11th tier of the English football pyramid - entertain Hedon Rangers on Wednesday at Dene Park.

Jamie Waltham told BBC Radio Humberside: "We want to offer people an incentive to come.

"I'm a big fan of non-league football and the honest endeavour involved."

He added: "We're paying people £2 to come, and there's drinks offers on too."

Waltham took over and renamed the club, formerly called St Andrews, in the summer.

The new side got off to a good start with a 3-0 away win at Hessle Rangers on Saturday.