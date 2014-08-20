Carlo Tavecchio to face 'banana eaters' investigation from Uefa

From the section

Carlo Tavecchio was elected President of the Italian Football Federation earlier this month

The President of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is to face disciplinary investigations from Uefa over alleged racist comments.

Carlo Tavecchio, 71, caused controversy during his election campaign in July for calling African players "banana eaters" during a speech.

He beat former AC Milan midfielder Demetrio Albertini in the vote.

Uefa confirmed its chief ethics and disciplinary inspector will submit a report before a decision is made.

Tavecchio has already apologised for the comments made during an address to a summer assembly of Italy's amateur leagues on 28 July.