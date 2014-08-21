Eduardo Vargas: QPR land Napoli forward on season loan

Vargas was ever-present as Chile reached the last 16 at the World Cup, and scored in the win against Spain

Queen Park Rangers have confirmed the signing of Chile forward Eduardo Vargas on a season-long loan from Napoli.

The 24-year-old underwent a successful medical with the Premier League side in London on Wednesday afternoon.

Manager Harry Redknapp said: "Eduardo is a quality player. He's sharp, he's bright, and he's very lively on and off the ball."

QPR also concluded an £8m deal for Norwich City midfielder Leroy Fer on Wednesday.

Vargas attracted interest from across Europe after a series of impressive displays as Chile reached the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Eduardo Vargas factfile Born: 20 November 1989 in Santiago, Chile Position: Forward Clubs: Cobreloa (2006 - 2010), Universidad de Chile (July 2010 - Jan 2012), Napoli (Jan 2012 - Present), Valencia (loan, Jan 2014 - June 2014)

The Chilean attacker said his friendship with compatriot Mauricio Isla, who arrived at Loftus Road on loan from Juventus earlier in the month, helped him make his decision.

"Mauricio and I often speak on the telephone, and he said it's a great relaxed city to work in, and said it's a good bunch of players to work with.

"The Premier League is the most renowned league in the world and I'm looking forward to playing here in England."

Harry Redknapp's side kicked off the new Premier League season with a 1-0 home loss to Hull City on Saturday.

After the weekend reverse, Redknapp said he hoped to sign two midfielders and a striker before the transfer window closes.