Matt Mills: Bolton Wanderers defender expects upturn in results

Mills has made 56 appearances for Bolton since joining in July 2012, scoring two goals

Matt Mills believes Bolton can overcome a difficult start to the season, having taken one point from three matches.

A 2-1 defeat by Middlesbrough on Tuesday left Dougie Freedman's side still searching for a first league win.

The 28-year-old defender says their poor start is frustrating but has backed Bolton to turn things around.

"I've gone a lot longer to get a first win than three games and still made the play-offs, so it's not all doom and gloom," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton, Mills continued: "At the same time, it's your life and when you don't get three points it's bitterly disappointing.

"You've got to get over the disappointments quickly. There's no point carrying this hangover into Saturday."

In Mills' first two seasons at Bolton, Wanderers have made poor starts but recovered to finish seventh in 2012-13 and 14th last term.

Previous to that, he was part of the Reading side that reached the play-off final in 2010-11.

Max Clayton came through Crewe's youth system and scored 16 goals in 92 games for the senior side

Meanwhile, Wanderers have taken striker Max Clayton on trial.

The 20-year-old refused to sign a new contract with League One side Crewe, who would be due compensation for the England Under-19 international.

Clayton trained with Sunderland and Wolves during pre-season but both clubs were unwilling to meet Crewe's valuation for the player.

BBC Radio Manchester reports manager Dougie Freedman is also hoping to sign teenage Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe on loan.