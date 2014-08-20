Jonathan De Guzman signs for Napoli from Villarreal

Jonathan De Guzman (right) has signed for Napoli from Villareal

Dutch midfielder and former Swansea loanee Jonathan De Guzman has joined Serie A side Napoli from Villarreal.

Napoli confirmed the signing - for an undisclosed fee - after the 26-year-old completed a medical.

"I am happy to have come to Napoli. I can't wait to start," said De Guzman, who spent the last two years in Wales.

Napoli also confirmed the departure of 27-year-old Argentine midfielder Federico Fernandez to Swansea for a fee understood to be £8m.

De Guzman scored nine goals in 71 Premier League appearances for Swansea, as well as three goals in 17 games in Europe - including one against Napoli in a 3-1 Europa League defeat.

He was part of the Netherlands squad at the World Cup in Brazil.

