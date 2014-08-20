Tranmere Rovers: Rob Edwards delighted with his side's recovery

Edwards waited four games for his first win as Tranmere manager

Tranmere boss Rob Edwards was pleased with how his Rovers side recovered from Saturday's late defeat to pick up their first win of the season at Wycombe.

Tranmere lost 2-1 away at Shrewsbury at the weekend, having led the game with 89 minutes played.

But goals from Cole Stockton and Max Power gave Rovers a midweek 2-0 win.

"On Saturday I needed to give them a bit of a cuddle and I needed a cuddle myself," former Exeter assistant Edwards told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"I had to look after them over the weekend. It's a fragile profession being a footballer because your confidence is on a knife edge.

"I can maybe go after them a bit more and say what I want them to work at."

Tranmere, who were relegated from League One last season, host Cheltenham on Saturday.