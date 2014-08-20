Norwich City sign Carlos Cuellar and Cameron Jerome

Jerome joined Stoke from Birmingham for £4m in July 2011

Striker Cameron Jerome has joined Norwich City from Stoke for an undisclosed fee and the Canaries have also signed defender Carlos Cuellar.

Cuellar, 32, who left Sunderland at the end of last season, has penned a one-year contract while Jerome, 27, has signed a three-year deal.

Jerome told the club website: "Once I spoke with the manager and a few other people here, it was a no-brainer."

Cuellar said: "I want to pay Norwich back with performances on the pitch."

The centre-back has never played in the Championship before, but has had spells in the Scottish Premier League with Rangers and La Liga with Osasuna.

He played 123 times for Villa between 2008 and 2012, before making 33 appearances for Sunderland.

Norwich's other summer signings Player Fee Signed from Lewis Grabban Undisclosed Bournemouth Kyle Lafferty Undisclosed Palermo Gary O'Neil Free QPR

"Carlos brings bags of experience as he's played at the highest level in three countries," said Canaries boss Neil Adams.

"He can play as a centre-back and a right-back, and we've brought him here to strengthen the options we have in defence."

Jerome, who has cost £7m in transfer fees after big-money moves to Birmingham and Stoke, made 29 appearances in a season-long loan at Crystal Palace last season.

"The ambition of the club matches my ambition as a player and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into training and hopefully being involved at the weekend," said Jerome.

Meanwhile, Norwich defender Michael Turner has signed a new two-year deal until 2016, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 30-year-old centre-back has played 53 times for the Canaries since joining from Sunderland in 2012.