Joe Bennett: Aston Villa left-back joins Brighton on loan

Bennett made 92 appearances for Middlesbrough before joining Aston Villa in 2012

Aston Villa left-back Joe Bennett has joined Championship side Brighton on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old moved to Villa Park from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2012, and played 30 times in his first campaign with Paul Lambert's side.

However, he only made seven appearances for Villa last term and will train with Brighton for the first time on Friday.

"He is a dynamic left-back, who's very comfortable on the ball," Seagulls boss Sami Hyypia told the club website.

"He is a good footballer, who knows how to use the ball and I hope he will be a very good player for us.

"At 24 he has a good deal of experience, both in the Championship with Middlesbrough and in the Premier League with Aston Villa, and that too is key."