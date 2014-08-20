Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko signs four-year contract

Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko has signed a new four-year deal with the defending Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old joins Sergio Aguero, Samir Nasri,Aleksandar Kolarov, Vincent Kompany and David Silva in committing their futures to the club.

"Over the last three and a half years we've made history together, but I feel like we are only at the start of something really special," Dzeko said.

"I'm really happy here at City, it's a second home to me."

Dzeko has scored 46 goals in 109 Premier League appearances since joining City from Wolfsburg in January 2011.

Edin Dzeko at Man City Dzeko became Roberto Mancini's ninth signing when he joined on a five-year deal from Wolfsburg in January 2011. In 2012-13, Dzeko was City's top-scorer with 15 goals in 44 appearances. He became the highest league scorer in Wolfsburg's history, netting 66 goals in 111 Bundesliga matches. He scored 26 goals during City's second title-winning season of 2013-14 and was also a League Cup winner as City beat Sunderland 3-1 at Wembley.

He played for Bosnia-Hercegovina at the World Cup in Brazil in the summer, scoring against Iran.

"There are still so many objectives and goals that I want to reach from my career in the game and I believe that I am in the perfect place to achieve them all," he added on City's website.