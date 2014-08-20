Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko signs four-year contract
- From the section Football
Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko has signed a new four-year deal with the defending Premier League champions.
The 28-year-old joins Sergio Aguero, Samir Nasri,Aleksandar Kolarov, Vincent Kompany and David Silva in committing their futures to the club.
"Over the last three and a half years we've made history together, but I feel like we are only at the start of something really special," Dzeko said.
"I'm really happy here at City, it's a second home to me."
Dzeko has scored 46 goals in 109 Premier League appearances since joining City from Wolfsburg in January 2011.
|Edin Dzeko at Man City
|Dzeko became Roberto Mancini's ninth signing when he joined on a five-year deal from Wolfsburg in January 2011.
|In 2012-13, Dzeko was City's top-scorer with 15 goals in 44 appearances.
|He became the highest league scorer in Wolfsburg's history, netting 66 goals in 111 Bundesliga matches.
|He scored 26 goals during City's second title-winning season of 2013-14 and was also a League Cup winner as City beat Sunderland 3-1 at Wembley.
He played for Bosnia-Hercegovina at the World Cup in Brazil in the summer, scoring against Iran.
"There are still so many objectives and goals that I want to reach from my career in the game and I believe that I am in the perfect place to achieve them all," he added on City's website.