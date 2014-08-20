Women's World Cup 2015: Wales striker confident of England upset

Natasha Harding scored a hat-trick against Belarus in Wales' last World Cup qualifier

Wales v England - Fifa Women's World Cup Qualifier Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: 21 August, 19:05 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Three

Wales striker Natasha Harding believes her side can topple Group 6 leaders England in Cardiff on Thursday.

England only need to draw the match, or get a point against bottom side Montenegro in September, to qualify for Canada 2015.

With two games left Wales remain second, five points behind England who beat them 2-0 in their October 2013 qualifier.

"I think we are quietly confident," said Harding.

GROUP 6 TABLE Pld W D L Pts England 8 8 0 0 24 Wales 8 6 1 1 19 Ukraine 8 5 1 2 16 Turkey 8 3 0 5 9 Belarus 9 2 0 7 6 Montenegro 9 0 0 9 0 Full Group 6 table

"Last year when we played them away I think we got a bit caught up in the fact that it was the battle of Britain.

"I think this time we've put ourselves in a good position to be able to battle with them just on the football pitch and just take it as any other game."

Jarmo Matikainen's side have not lost a Group 6 match since that defeat against England at the Den, winning five and drawing one.

Even if Wales fail to overtake Mark Sampson's England, they could still have a chance of becoming the first Welsh football side to reach a World Cup finals since 1958.

Four runners-ups from the seven groups will go into two rounds of play-off matches for the remaining World Cup spot.

Wales are three points ahead of third-placed Ukraine, who they face in their final group game.

Bristol Academy forward Harding believes that makes the England game even more important.

"I think we've got a good group of players," said Harding.

"If we can get a point or even better three points then that puts us in a good position."