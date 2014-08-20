Ghana drop Kwarasey and Essien for Nations Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 24-man squad for next month's 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

There is no place for goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey or Milan's Michael Essien on the list for the two Group E matches.

The Black Stars' will host Uganda on 5 September in Kumasi and take on Togo five days later.

There are recalls for Leicester City's Jeffery Schlupp and David Accam, who plays in Sweden for Helsingborg, after the pair missed the World Cup finals.

The duo were named in Ghana's initial squad for the World Cup in Brazil but neither made the final 23-man list for Brazil.

Also left out are Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng, who were both sent home from the World Cup in Brazil over ill-discipline.

The top two from each group and the best third-placed team will join hosts Morocco for January's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Fatau Dauda (Chippa United, South Africa), Adams Stephen (Aduana Stars) and Razak Braimah (Mirandes FC, Spain)

Defenders: Daniel Opare (FC Porto, Portugal), Harrison Afful (Esperance FC, Tunisia), Awal Mohammed (Maritzburg, South Africa), Baba Rahman (FC Augsburg, Germany), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), John Boye (Erciyesspor FC, Turkey) and Jonathan Mensah (Evian FC, France)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu (Udinese, Italy), Rabiu Mohammed (Krasnodar, Russia), Yusif Chibsah (Sassuolo, Italy), Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Rubin Karzan, Russia), Atsu Christian (Everton, England), Asante Solomon (TP Mazembe FC, DR Congo), Gyimah Edwin (Black Aces, South Africa), Afriyie Acquah (Parma FC, Italy) and Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille, France)

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain, UAE), Jordan Ayew (Lorient, France), Abdul Majeed Waris (Spartak Moscow, Russia), David Accam (Helsenborg, Sweden),