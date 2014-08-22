Bayern Munich 2-1 VfL Wolfsburg

Arjen Robben scored 11 league goals for Bayern Munich last season

Goals from Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben helped champions Bayern Munich defeat Wolfsburg in the opening match of the new Bundesliga season.

German World Cup winner Muller opened the scoring in the 37th minute when he flicked in a Robben cut-back, after the Dutchman had eased past two defenders.

Robben added a second after a one-two with new signing Robert Lewandowski after the break.

Wolfsburg pulled one back with Ivica Olic's spectacular 18-yard shot.

Belgian midfielder Junior Malanda then wasted a great chance to equalise for the visitors, missing from a yard after his initial effort came off keeper Manuel Neuer and the bar.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund, who beat Bayern in last week's German Supercup, host Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.