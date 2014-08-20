Scotland women held by Portugal in friendly

From the section

Corsie netted her 11th goal for Scotland

A stoppage-time penalty by Dolores Silva denied Scotland's women victory in a friendly in Portugal.

After a scoreless first half, Rachel Corsie volleyed the visitors into the lead just after the hour mark.

However, the Scots had Jennifer Beattie red-carded when she conceded the spot-kick that would give the hosts their equaliser.

Silva converted from 12 yards, meaning Scotland drew 1-1 for a second successive match.

Earlier this month, Anna Signeul's side drew with Wales, with Corsie also on target in that match.