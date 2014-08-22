BBC Sport goes behind the scenes at Match of the Day with Gary Lineker and the team before the show's 50th birthday.

Watch what happens on a busy Saturday afternoon as pundits Alan Shearer and new addition Ruud Gullit prepare their analysis, and hear from the producers about its success and how to keep the programme updated with fresh ideas.

Watch Match of the Day at 50, Friday 22 August, 22:35 BST (22:50 in Northern Ireland) on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website.