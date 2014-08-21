Mario Balotelli: Liverpool agree £16m fee for AC Milan striker

Balotelli scored 30 goals in 54 games for AC Milan last season

Liverpool have agreed a £16m fee with AC Milan to sign former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli.

Reds boss Brendan Rodgers wants the Italy international, 24, to strengthen his attack after last season's top scorer Luis Suarez joined Barcelona.

Balotelli moved to Milan for £19m from City last year and has scored 30 goals in 54 games for the Serie A club.

Liverpool travel to Etihad Stadium in their next Premier League match on Monday.

Negotiations are still taking place to agree terms with the player, but Balotelli has already said his farewells in Italy.

Milan said in a statement on their website: "Mario Balotelli left Milanello's sporting centre at 13:30 local time, after saying goodbye to his team-mates.

"Before leaving the premises, the striker has said goodbye to members of Milan's press office."

The life of Mario Balotelli joins Manchester City in August 2010 for £24m from Inter Milan. He scores 30 goals in 80 games and helps the club win their first Premier League title. He struggles with discipline at City and is involved in a training-ground altercation with then-manager Roberto Mancini, prompting his departure. AC Milan sign Balotelli from City in January 2013 for £19m, and the striker goes on to score 30 goals in 54 games. Having impressed for Italy during Euro 2012, scoring twice in the semi-finals, he nets the winner against England at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

Balotelli was a big hit with City supporters during his first spell in England, helping the club win a first league title since 1968.

But he was also in the headlines for several off-the-pitch incidents - including a training-ground bust-up with then-manager Roberto Mancini.

In his second season in Manchester, he scored only three goals in 20 games.

The striker agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Milan in January 2013, and played for Italy at the World Cup in Brazil.

He was heavily linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer, but after bringing in Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona for £35m, Arsene Wenger ruled out signing another forward.

Liverpool have so far brought in only one frontman for the new campaign, signing Rickie Lambert from Southampton for £4m.

The Reds paid £10m for Lille's Belgium striker Divock Origi, 19, but have loaned him back to the French club for the season.

With doubts surrounding the future of Fabio Borini, who remains a target for Sunderland, Rodgers is keen to add to his forward line.

"I do still think we need another striker," he said after Liverpool began their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Southampton.

"It is something that we will look at, but it will depend on the availability of one.

"We will search through to the end of the transfer window."

AC Milan endured a difficult campaign last season, finishing eighth in Serie A and failing to qualify for Europe.

Balotelli would be guaranteed Champions League football at Liverpool, who finished runners-up to City in the Premier League last term.

