Robert Snodgrass: Injury a 'blow for Scotland' - Craig Gordon

Robert Snodgrass joined Hull from Norwich for £6m this summer

Long-term injury to Robert Snodgrass is a major blow to Scotland, according to Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The 26-year-old midfielder will almost certainly miss Scotland's opening four Euro 2016 qualifiers and the November friendly against England.

"He is a fabulous player and has done very well down in England over the last couple of years," said Gordon.

"And also, for the national team, he's been one of the most consistent performers. He will be a big miss."

It's been nice, straight in at the deep end and get on with it and that's how we like it Craig Gordon Celtic goalkeeper

Snodgrass switched to Hull City from Norwich City in a £6m summer transfer but was forced off at half-time during his competitive debut against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Hull manager Steve Bruce on Wednesday confirmed that the former Livingston player had suffered a dislocated kneecap that would keep him sidelined for up to six months.

Gordon has re-launched his career with Celtic and could be in line for a Scotland recall

Scotland begin their European Championship qualifying campaign against Germany in Dortmund on 7 September.

They then host Georgia at Ibrox and travel to Poland in October before Republic of Ireland head to Celtic Park in November.

Gordon wished Snodgrass a speedy recovery but said "it gives someone else the opportunity to come in and do that role for us".

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown is also a doubt for the match in Dortmund, while West Brom's James Morrison was an injury absentee as the Premier League kicked off in England at the weekend.

However, Scott Arfield pushed his claim for a full international debut with a fine goal and performance for promoted Burnley against Chelsea and Darren Fletcher continued his return from long-term illness with Manchester United.

Gordon, who has 40 caps, has himself just returned from two years out of the game through injury.

He has taken over from Fraser Forster, who was transferred to Southampton, and has now helped the Scottish champions to wins over St Johnstone and Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership followed by a 1-1 draw away to Maribor in the Champions League play-offs.

"I'm delighted," said the 31-year-old goalkeeper. "I've played three games in a week now, which is always a big ask for any player.

"But it's been nice, straight in at the deep end and get on with it and that's how we like it."

Gordon is looking forward to the second leg against Maribor at Celtic Park and the possibility of progressing to the Champions League group stage.

"I can't wait," he said. "We've given ourselves a good opportunity now and no doubt the fans will turn out in their numbers and I can't wait to feel that atmosphere."