Oldham Athletic: Willie Gros released from Latics contract

Willie Gros played alongside Oldham manager Lee Johnson at Kilmarnock

Oldham have released French striker Willie Gros from his month-to-month contract with the League One club.

The ex-Kilmarnock forward, 22, linked up with the Latics in pre-season.

But manager Lee Johnson says he is unable to offer Gros regular first-team football and he has left Oldham after just two appearances.

"He is unlucky really. He has done well and he's shown a good attitude. I felt for him and us. It wasn't quite right," Johnson told the club website.

"At this stage of his career, he needs to be starting games. He's a good player and he did a job for us when he needed to so I wish him well for the future."