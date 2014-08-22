Henri Lansbury: Nottingham Forest midfielder signs new deal

Lansbury has scored 12 goals in 62 games for Forest

Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury has signed a three-year deal.

Lansbury had two years left on his previous contract, and had been strongly linked with a move to Premier League newcomers Burnley.

The 23-year-old, who had been in talks with the club since January, has not played this season because of injury but is nearing full fitness.

Lansbury, who joined from Arsenal in 2012, said on Twitter: "Bad news Forest fans you got me for another 3 years."

Boss Stuart Pearce was eager to keep the ex-England Under-21 player, and said on Thursday that he expected him to stay.

"I had a text from the agent saying he was happy with the terms offered," Pearce told BBC Radio Nottingham.