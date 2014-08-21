Oliver Norwood: Reading sign Huddersfield Town midfielder

Norwood has made 17 appearances for Northern Ireland at senior level

Reading have signed midfielder Oliver Norwood from Championship rivals Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee.

Norwood, 23, began his career at Manchester United and had loan spells at Carlisle, Scunthorpe, Coventry before joining Huddersfield in 2012.

The Northern Ireland international made 90 appearances for Town, but has now joined the Royals on a three-year deal.

"It feels great to be here and these are really exciting times for me," Norwood told the Reading website.

"The manager (Nigel Adkins) was a big factor in me signing, with his energy, positivity and the way he wants to play football.

"That was a massive plus and it was music to my ears that he wants to get the ball down and pass."